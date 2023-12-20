Car - Schaeffler AG secures 30 percent of Vitesco shares

The Franconian automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler has secured almost 30 percent of the shares in drive specialist Vitesco AG in the takeover process. This was announced by Schaeffler on Wednesday after the expiry of the offer period on December 15. Schaeffler CEO Klaus Rosenfeld said on Wednesday that this slightly exceeded expectations.

IHO Holding, a strategic investment holding company of the Schaeffler family, had already held 49.94 percent of the Vitesco shares. In total, Schaeffler holds 79.82 percent of the shares and voting rights in Vitesco. The formal closing of the acquisition is scheduled for January 5. Schaeffler had initially offered 91 euros per Vitesco share, but then increased the offer to 94 euros.

Schaeffler announced an extraordinary general meeting for February 2, 2024. The previously non-voting preference shares are to be converted into ordinary shares with full voting rights. Further Annual General Meetings of Schaeffler and Vitesco are to be held in April with the aim of bringing about the merger of the two companies. The process should be largely completed by the end of 2024.

Source: www.stern.de