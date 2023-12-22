Regional league - Schachten remains sporting director at VfB Oldenburg
Sebastian Schachten remains sporting director at VfB Oldenburg. The contract with the ex-professional was extended ahead of schedule, the regional soccer club announced on Friday. Schachten (39) has been the Lower Saxony club's sporting director since October 2021. Promotion to the third division in 2022 was followed by direct relegation to the regional league last year. Nevertheless, those responsible continue to rely on Schachten.
Club announcement
Source: www.stern.de