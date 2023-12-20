Festival - Schachermaier stages "Threepenny Opera" in Bad Hersfeld

Austrian director Michael Schachermaier will stage the Bertolt Brecht classic "Die Dreigroschenoper" at the Bad Hersfeld Festival next year. "Michael Schachermaier is an extremely poetic, dedicated director," said Festival Director Joern Hinkel on Wednesday. "I like his directorial language, his humor, his narrative style and his musicality."

Schachermaier is no stranger to the festival city: in 2009 he brought "Ronja the Robber's Daughter" by Astrid Lindgren to the stage of the Stiftsruine. He has staged productions at the Vienna Burgtheater, Saarländisches Staatstheater, Landestheater Linz, Theater Freiburg and Theater Heilbronn, among others.

The festival will open on June 21, 2024 with "The Threepenny Opera". A new production of the Broadway musical "A Chorus Line", the comedy "Der Vorname", the play "Wie im Himmel" and the play "Das kleine Gespenst" for children will also be performed.

73rd Bad Hersfeld Festival

