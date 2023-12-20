Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsmusicjoern hinkelhessefestivalsbad hersfeldfestivalgermanytheater

Schachermaier stages "Threepenny Opera" in Bad Hersfeld

Austrian director Michael Schachermaier will stage the Bertolt Brecht classic "Die Dreigroschenoper" at the Bad Hersfeld Festival next year. "Michael Schachermaier is an extremely poetic, dedicated director," said Festival Director Joern Hinkel on Wednesday. "I like his directorial language,...

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read

Festival - Schachermaier stages "Threepenny Opera" in Bad Hersfeld

Austrian director Michael Schachermaier will stage the Bertolt Brecht classic "Die Dreigroschenoper" at the Bad Hersfeld Festival next year. "Michael Schachermaier is an extremely poetic, dedicated director," said Festival Director Joern Hinkel on Wednesday. "I like his directorial language, his humor, his narrative style and his musicality."

Schachermaier is no stranger to the festival city: in 2009 he brought "Ronja the Robber's Daughter" by Astrid Lindgren to the stage of the Stiftsruine. He has staged productions at the Vienna Burgtheater, Saarländisches Staatstheater, Landestheater Linz, Theater Freiburg and Theater Heilbronn, among others.

The festival will open on June 21, 2024 with "The Threepenny Opera". A new production of the Broadway musical "A Chorus Line", the comedy "Der Vorname", the play "Wie im Himmel" and the play "Das kleine Gespenst" for children will also be performed.

73rd Bad Hersfeld Festival

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest