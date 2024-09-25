Scarce elements propelling future advancements, automated financial counsel, route to EU nationality: Recap of the day's headlines

👋 Hi there and welcome to 5 Things Evening! The struggling job market in the USA is causing a drop in people's moods. A survey revealed that Americans grew more pessimistic regarding the economy's health, a significant topic in the presidential election.

Here are the things you might have missed during your day:

5 things

1️⃣ Volcano revelations: A special kind of magma discovered in dormant volcanoes could potentially contain a large amount of rare earth elements, which are essential components for electric vehicles, wind turbines, and other green technologies. This could potentially pave the way for further rare earth discoveries, even in the USA.

2️⃣ Financial aid: With numerous financial responsibilities, such as bill payments, investments, and retirement savings, adults often face complex decisions. For help along the way, there are numerous options available. Some people are now relying on robo-advisory services.

3️⃣ Family roots: If your family originates from Europe, you might qualify for citizenship in your ancestors' native countries—even if you haven't visited them. Learn more here.

4️⃣ Timeless precision: Scientists claim to be close to developing a timepiece that would not lose a single second, even after a billion years of operation. This level of precision timekeeping is currently being achieved through nuclear clock technology.

5️⃣ Priceless gems: An 18th-century diamond necklace, worn at two British coronations, is expected to fetch up to $2.8 million at auction. The necklace, weighing approximately 300 carats, will be publicly displayed for the first time in 50 years. Take a look.

Watch this

🦌 Rescue operation: Firefighters employed ropes to liberate the animal after it got stuck between a house and a garage in Oakland, California, upside down. Once released, the deer quickly returned to the wild.

Top headlines

• CNN Poll: Harris and Trump are in a close race for the presidential election• Evacuations required in Florida as the state faces a major hurricane threat from Helene• Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre announces his diagnosis with Parkinson's disease

What’s trending

🥤 Unpopular choice: Coca-Cola decided to cancel a new flavor after only six months on the market, marking a failed attempt to attract younger consumers.

Take a look

🦈 Mysterious find: Scientists made a discovery of a new species living in the deep ocean waters near Australia and New Zealand. The creature, also known as a narrow-nosed spookfish, has yet to be studied extensively.

$362,000

💰 That's how much money two women lost after falling for a scam involving a fake Brad Pitt impersonator. Police arrested five individuals involved in the scam.

Celebrity corner

⭐ Still smiling: Dick Van Dyke remained upbeat when asked about his plans for his 99th birthday in December, despite missing a few recent events. “Just hoping I won’t die,” the comedy legend joked.

Quiz time

💳 The US Department of Justice accused which company of monopolizing the debit card market? A. VisaB. MastercardC. Bank of AmericaD. American Express⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

😎 We prefer to end on a positive note: A recent study revealed that 20 seconds of self-compassionate touch can reduce stress, increase kindness, and enhance mental well-being. Here’s how.

Answer to the quiz question: A. The Justice Department accused Visa of illegal monopolization, thereby increasing the cost of almost everything.

