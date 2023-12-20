Ève Gilles - Scandal, Miss France has short hair! Why the whole country is talking about one hairstyle right now

Trigger warning, the following sentence can have a disturbing effect on sensitive men: The current Miss France, newly crowned a few days ago, has short hair! We take a quick breath and think of the famous dialog of the almost hairless comedian Louis de Funès, who unfortunately died too soon: "No! - Yes! - Ohh!"

You could leave it at that, because there's not really much more to say on the subject. Admittedly, this is almost always true. But we live in and with social media. There is always a lot to say. About everything.

So Miss France: Ève Gilles, 20 years old. She comes from Dunkirk, a town in the north of France that has probably only won a few beauty contests so far. Ève Gilles has brown eyes and is 171 cm tall. She graduated from the University of Lille with a degree in mathematics and, according to "Paris Match", her dream career is to be a statistician. Sure, you might ask: "How is that possible? A university degree at 20? What's going on?" But nobody asks, because Ève Gilles wears a so-called "pixie cut". Like Jean Seberg once did. Or Audrey Hepburn. Or Uschi Glas. Or or or or. We dare say at this point: there have always been women with short hair.

The hairstyle has to be a statement!

But, and here's the thing: all these women wore the hairstyle at a time when women were still real women. And what a real woman was was decided by men. So the short haircut was considered either "teasing", "androgynous" or "erotic" by the women mentioned, as it allowed a clear view of the graceful female neck. Now, it is by no means the case that the neckline of the new Miss France is any less delicate and graceful. It's just that this is 2023 and only feminists, gender activists and Petra Pau still wear short hair. Excuse me, isn't that true? Never mind, at least you can say that. It's freedom of opinion and all that.

On the Internet, at least, people quickly realized what the hair was really about: Ève Gilles' hairstyle is a statement. The new Miss France is woke! The LGBTQI dictatorship has infiltrated the age-old bastion of beauty contests! What's next? A black man in the Élysée Palace? Or a man who wants to be read as a woman?

We are only exaggerating a little; in fact, the "debate" about Miss France these days is also about the question of whether she doesn't actually have breasts that are far too small. (At this point, we don't want to point out which women still have small breasts, but here too: this has always been the case).

The fact is, however, that in France you can't simply pass up a topic that is suitable for debate. Like Moses dividing the Red Sea, the media regularly divide society into two camps and ask their cue cards bred for such occasions: "What is your position? Pro or con?"

That's what they have to do: There are many more debate formats in France than in Germany and they want to be constantly refilled. Whether it's about immigration, bedbugs or a Miss France with short hair - you can turn anything into a discussion about left-wing and right-wing ideals and positions, enriched with polemical postings from the internet. Most of the time, it's just about entertainment, like watching Kai Pflaume in Germany in the evening.

She wants to defend the values of strong women

The new Miss France "is the absolute opposite of a beautiful woman", they say. She only won because all the modern nonsense is being played out in the beauty contest. Sentences that politicians in France are also commenting on: MPs Fabien Roussel and Sandrine Rousseau (both left-wing, both have short hair) courageously jump into the breach for the new Miss France and the rights of all women on "X": Ève Gilles is experiencing the violence of a society that does not accept women defining themselves in all their diversity.

Soutien à Eve Gilles, élue Miss France, qui subit déjà la violence d'une société qui n'accepte pas que les femmes se définissent par elles-mêmes dans toute leur diversité. pic.twitter.com/xFTi6Hi13W

— Fabien Roussel (@Fabien_Roussel) December 17, 2023

Short hair is now an expression of courage and diversity among women, which is something new. At least the current Miss France seems to be convinced of this herself. During the competition, she repeatedly claimed that she was so "different". She wanted to defend the values of strong women. She is against body shaming: "Every woman is different, we are all unique."

The uniquely graceful and beautiful Ève Gilles speaks like a woman concerned about absurd beauty ideals, which is of course welcome, but also raises the question: Why, then, is the mathematician taking part in a competition that judges women on how gracefully they can walk down a flight of stairs on high heels in a bikini? Sure, anyone who has ever tried it knows: it's not easy. But feminist? The pageant judges have certainly achieved one thing: thanks to Èves Gilles, their quirky event is now being discussed in the context of "wokeness" and "modernity". Is this all pure coincidence? Are we not just a tiny bit happy about this "shitstorm"? "No! - Yes! - Ohh!"

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de