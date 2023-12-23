Munich - Scaffolding collapses: Car driver slightly injured

A father and son in Munich must have had a Christmas guardian angel: Scaffolding collapsed above them on Saturday afternoon. The father suffered a minor injury to his finger, while his son remained unharmed, according to the fire department.

The man was waiting in his car in a parking lot on Saturday afternoon for his son, who was taking the subway. Due to the storm, scaffolding collapsed, the poles hit the son and drilled through the man's car. According to the fire department, the scaffolding buried three cars underneath it and tore down an overhead streetcar line. The fire department has not yet been able to quantify the material damage.

Press release from the fire department

