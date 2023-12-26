Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsupper bavariacarscaffoldingbavariacollapseconstructionpoliceMaterial damageaccidentsmunich

Scaffolding collapses: 200,000 euros damage

The collapse of scaffolding in Munich caused an estimated 200,000 euros worth of damage. According to the police on Tuesday, the scaffolding on a multi-storey building fell onto the street, onto three cars and onto the overhead line of a streetcar. A person sitting in a car was slightly injured...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
1 min read
A blue light shines under the windshield of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light shines under the windshield of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Munich - Scaffolding collapses: 200,000 euros damage

The collapse of scaffolding in Munich caused an estimated 200,000 euros worth of damage. According to the police on Tuesday, the scaffolding on a multi-storey building fell onto the street, onto three cars and onto the overhead line of a streetcar. A person sitting in a car was slightly injured in the incident on Saturday, but did not have to be taken to hospital. According to the police, they are investigating possible legal violations.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The high water of the Elbe surrounds a bicycle on the terrace bank. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Dresden builds further flood protection

The city of Dresden is preparing for the further rise of the Elbe. The fire department is in action and is protecting the Laubegast bank with sandbags, the city announced on Tuesday. "The Loschwitz volunteer fire department is working with the Striesen professional fire department to set up a...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public
"Flood" is written on a sign on the Weser bridge in Höxter. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

No flood warning for NRW yet

Days of rain and soaked ground: There is flooding in many places in NRW. The German Weather Service has lifted storm warnings. However, the authorities believe it is too early to give the all-clear.

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public
An emergency vehicle of the fire department. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Three fire engines broken into at Christmas

Traces of burglary have been found on three fire engines in Charlottenburg-Nord. However, the perpetrator or perpetrators left without any loot on the night of December 25th, according to Berlin police on Tuesday. The attempted theft was noticed by an employee of a security company on the...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest

The high water of the Elbe surrounds a bicycle on the terrace bank. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Dresden builds further flood protection

The city of Dresden is preparing for the further rise of the Elbe. The fire department is in action and is protecting the Laubegast bank with sandbags, the city announced on Tuesday. "The Loschwitz volunteer fire department is working with the Striesen professional fire department to set up a...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public