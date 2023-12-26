Munich - Scaffolding collapses: 200,000 euros damage
The collapse of scaffolding in Munich caused an estimated 200,000 euros worth of damage. According to the police on Tuesday, the scaffolding on a multi-storey building fell onto the street, onto three cars and onto the overhead line of a streetcar. A person sitting in a car was slightly injured in the incident on Saturday, but did not have to be taken to hospital. According to the police, they are investigating possible legal violations.
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de