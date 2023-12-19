Handball - SC Magdeburg overruns HSV Hamburg

SC Magdeburg shone in the last away game of the calendar year, especially before the break. The club won 43:28 (27:9) at HSV Hamburg in front of 6082 spectators on Tuesday. Omar Ingi Magnusson was the best SCM scorer with eleven goals. The win means Magdeburg remain top of the table and significantly extended their lead on goal difference.

The game began at a high tempo, in which Magdeburg had a slight advantage and held a narrow lead. Hamburg missed a number of shots up front and was lucky that not everything went right for the visitors. Nevertheless, Magdeburg had already opened up a six-goal lead after a quarter of an hour - and increased it to ten just four minutes later. HSVH coach Torsten Janssen called a second timeout, but SCM simply kept playing like that and led by 18 goals at the break.

Magdeburg gave the recently injured Gisli Kristjansson and Philipp Weber playing time after the break, which the hosts used to correct the result. The SCM was nowhere near as consistent in defense and attack as in the first half, but still maintained a lead of well over ten goals until the final whistle.

Source: www.stern.de