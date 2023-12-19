Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsaway gamegermanycalendar yearbundesligahandballhsv hamburgsc magdeburghamburgsaxony-anhaltmagdeburgomar ingi magnusson

SC Magdeburg overruns HSV Hamburg

SC Magdeburg shone in the last away game of the calendar year, especially before the break. The club won 43:28 (27:9) at HSV Hamburg in front of 6082 spectators on Tuesday. Omar Ingi Magnusson was the best SCM scorer with eleven goals. The win means Magdeburg remain top of the table and have...

 and  Anthony Ross
1 min read
Omar Ingi Magnusson from SC Magdeburg. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Omar Ingi Magnusson from SC Magdeburg. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Handball - SC Magdeburg overruns HSV Hamburg

SC Magdeburg shone in the last away game of the calendar year, especially before the break. The club won 43:28 (27:9) at HSV Hamburg in front of 6082 spectators on Tuesday. Omar Ingi Magnusson was the best SCM scorer with eleven goals. The win means Magdeburg remain top of the table and significantly extended their lead on goal difference.

The game began at a high tempo, in which Magdeburg had a slight advantage and held a narrow lead. Hamburg missed a number of shots up front and was lucky that not everything went right for the visitors. Nevertheless, Magdeburg had already opened up a six-goal lead after a quarter of an hour - and increased it to ten just four minutes later. HSVH coach Torsten Janssen called a second timeout, but SCM simply kept playing like that and led by 18 goals at the break.

Magdeburg gave the recently injured Gisli Kristjansson and Philipp Weber playing time after the break, which the hosts used to correct the result. The SCM was nowhere near as consistent in defense and attack as in the first half, but still maintained a lead of well over ten goals until the final whistle.

Handball-Bundesliga Homepage SC Magdeburg Twitter SC Magdeburg Facebook SC Magdeburg YouTube SC Magdeburg German Handball Federation

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest