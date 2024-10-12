SC Magdeburg navigating the 'Inferno of the North'

Score One for SC Magdeburg: In the toughest battle of the Handball Bundesliga, the struggling ex-champs snatched valuable points in Flensburg's infamous "Hell North" arena.

SC Magdeburg managed to clinch victory in the Handball Bundesliga's top game against SG Flensburg-Handewitt, keeping them close to the league leaders. After a series of setbacks at the start of the season, the determined German champions held their ground under pressure and emerged victorious with a score of 29:27 (17:13) against the previously undefeated northerners.

Icelandic player Omar Ingi Magnusson, with ten goals, was Magdeburg's top scorer. With their fourth win from five games, they closed in on league leaders MT Melsungen, trailing by just two points. However, they have played one less game. Flensburg, with ten goals from Danish player Simon Pytlick, missed out on regaining the top spot after suffering their first defeat.

Tension was high in Magdeburg after their fifth consecutive defeat in the Champions League against Industria Kielce (26:27). In Flensburg, Magdeburg improved after a sluggish start, thanks to Magnusson's precision from the seven-meter line, they established a four-goal lead at half-time.

"We've got this!"

Magdeburg seemed to falter in the second half against Flensburg's formidable goalkeeper Benjamin Buric. When Flensburg equalized with a 3:0 run midway through the second half, the fiery atmosphere of the packed campus hall, famously known as the "Hell North" in German handball, reached its peak.

Coach Bennet Wiegert called a timeout and reassured his team, who had just given away a four-goal lead: "Guys, we've got this. We're level at 45 minutes in Flensburg." His words were proven true as the team found their resilience, despite their grueling schedule of 13 games since late August, to pull away decisively with a score of 24:24 - thanks to their goalkeeper Sergey Hernandez.

Magdeburg must deliver again on Wednesday: In the Champions League, Wiegert's team needs points against HBC Nantes to move forward.

