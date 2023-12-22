Handball Bundesliga - SC Magdeburg extends contract with Michael Damgaard until 2025

SC Magdeburg has extended the contract of Danish international handball player Michael Damgaard by a further year until 2025. The left back has been playing for SCM since 2015 and has won the DHB Cup, the German Championship, the European League and the Champions League, among others, in that time.

"I'm delighted to be able to continue playing for SC Magdeburg and would also like to stay in Magdeburg longer with my family," the 33-year-old was quoted as saying in the club's press release on Friday. Managing director Marc-Hendrik Schmedt called Damgaard "a key player" and added: "It's good for us to have him in the squad." Damgaard is currently suffering from a calf injury, but is in Denmark's squad for the European Championship in Germany in January.

Handball-Bundesliga Homepage SC Magdeburg Twitter SC Magdeburg Facebook SC Magdeburg YouTube SC Magdeburg German Handball Federation

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de