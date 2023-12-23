Skip to content
SC Magdeburg beats Göppingen 31:27 at the end of the season

League leaders SC Magdeburg have won their 62nd and final competitive game of the calendar year and defended their top spot in the German Handball League. The SCM won 31:27 (17:10) against Frisch Auf Göppingen in front of 6600 spectators. Magdeburg's best scorer was once again Omar Ingi...

Magdeburg's Omar Ingi Magnusson throws on goal.
Handball Bundesliga - SC Magdeburg beats Göppingen 31:27 at the end of the season

League leaders SC Magdeburg have won their 62nd and final competitive game of the calendar year and defended their top spot in the German Handball League. The SCM won 31:27 (17:10) against Frisch Auf Göppingen in front of 6600 spectators. Magdeburg's best scorer was once again Omar Ingi Magnusson with twelve goals.

Magdeburg found it difficult to get into the game, missed a number of shots up front and trailed by a narrow margin. However, SCM got a better grip defensively and turned the game around after just under ten minutes (4:3/9th). The visitors' Head Coach Markus Baur called his first timeout (8:5/16th minute), but the club in green and red gradually pulled further ahead (12:6/21st minute). The home side led by a clear margin at the break, but could have made the result even clearer.

The club from the city on the Elbe started the second half with a 3:0 run to take an early ten-goal lead (20:10/34). However, it was the visitors who immediately cut the deficit to six goals with a 4:0 run, forcing SCM's Head Coach Bennet Wiegert to call a timeout.

Magdeburg did not immediately regain the thread of the game, but at least stopped the visitors' run. In the end, SCM won the game with aplomb, but unnecessarily put its fans on tenterhooks after the break.

