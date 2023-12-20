Skip to content
SC Magdeburg and champions go their separate ways

Circle player Lucas Meister and SC Magdeburg will not continue their cooperation. The Swiss player is returning to his home country.

Lucas Meister celebrates a goal. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Champions League winners SC Magdeburg and Lucas Meister will go their separate ways after this season. The 27-year-old Swiss player, who moved from GWD Minden to the Elbe in the summer of 2021, is returning to his home country after two years.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to leave SC Magdeburg and the Handball Bundesliga at the end of this season. This is mainly to take on a bigger role in my future team and to continue playing in Europe," Meister said in an SCM press release on Wednesday.

The Bundesliga leaders had recently extended the contract of center Oscar Bergendahl until the summer of 2026. The Swedish international transferred to Magdeburg in February 2023 following Magnus Saugstrup's serious injury and immediately proved to be a mainstay.

Meister's playing time with the duo would have been minimal. "Lucas is a great player and a fantastic person who has given us so much during his time at SCM. He is an absolute team player who we could always rely on and who always gave his all for the team's success," said Head Coach Bennet Wiegert.

