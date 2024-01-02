Bundesliga - SC Freiburg holds public training session on January 4
SC Freiburg 's professional footballers started the new year with strength training on Tuesday. On Thursday (10.00 a.m.), coach Christian Streich's team will complete a public training session, as announced by the Bundesliga club. Freiburg are in eighth place in the table with 24 points and will face 1. FC Union Berlin in their first league match after the winter break on January 13. A test match at Eintracht Frankfurt is scheduled for this Saturday.
Schedule SC Freiburg Bundesliga table SC Freiburg squad SC Freiburg player statistics
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de