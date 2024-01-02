Skip to content
SC Freiburg holds public training session on January 4

Bundesliga - SC Freiburg holds public training session on January 4

SC Freiburg 's professional footballers started the new year with strength training on Tuesday. On Thursday (10.00 a.m.), coach Christian Streich's team will complete a public training session, as announced by the Bundesliga club. Freiburg are in eighth place in the table with 24 points and will face 1. FC Union Berlin in their first league match after the winter break on January 13. A test match at Eintracht Frankfurt is scheduled for this Saturday.

A flood sign stands by a flooded field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood reaches six meters - easing expected

The Elbe near Wittenberge in Prignitz slightly exceeded the six-meter mark on Tuesday afternoon. According to the town, it is expected that the highest water level has been reached and the situation will ease. Alert level 2 is still in place, which means that the dykes are constantly being...

A Schott AG employee works in the "Lighting and Imaging" department of the glass technology group....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Short-time work continues at two Schott sites

Short-time working continues at two sites of the specialty glass manufacturer Schott. In October, the company announced that 620 of a total of around 3,300 employees at its headquarters in Mainz and more than 700 of a total of around 1,300 employees at its Mitterteich site in Bavaria would be...

A sign reading "Police" hangs on a police station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Helped arrest people smugglers: Investigation

Following the arrest of a suspected smuggler with the help of three private individuals, they are also being investigated. A spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office in Traunstein announced on Tuesday that, due to the injuries medically diagnosed on the arrested man, the main focus is on...

Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric Single Motor Extended Range MJ 2024.aussiedlerbote.de
Auto

Greetings from the rear

In addition to the classic electric SUV XC40, Volvo has also worked on its coupé brother, the C40. Now the new more efficient electric motor drives the rear axle and the improved battery is to be used in the extended range. range to provide a range of 582 kilometers.

Short trip through the Maritime Alps 2023.aussiedlerbote.de
Auto

Ice age

The year is over and it's time to look back on a unique trip to the Cote d'Azur and across the Maritime Alps with its spectacular roads. across the Maritime Alps with its spectacular roads. What could be better suited to the fun on the bends than a quartet from Zuffenhausen?

