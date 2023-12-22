Handball Bundesliga - SC DHfK Leipzig without a chance at Füchse Berlin

The SC DHfK Leipzig handball team suffered its fourth successive Bundesliga defeat at the end of the season. Coach Runar Sigtryggsson's team had no chance at all at second-placed Füchse Berlin on Friday evening and lost by a clear 28:37 (9:18) in front of 8317 spectators. In the last game before the European Championship break, Viggo Kristjansson and Matej Klima were the best scorers for SC DHfK, who slipped to eleventh place with 15:23 points.

Leipzig got off to a good start and took a 3:2 lead (4th minute) after a goal by ex-Berliner Tim Matthes. However, SC DHfK 's weaknesses in the positional attack became clearly visible after that. In addition, the visitors revealed serious problems in pulling back, allowing the Berliners to score many easy goals on the fast break.

The title contenders produced an 11:1 run to pull 13:4 ahead in the 20th minute before Kristjansson ended an almost eleven-minute scoring drought for Leipzig, who were completely rattled. Sigtryggsson's side stabilized somewhat up to the break, but the Berliners remained in control at all times.

After the restart, the visitors developed far more penetration in attack, but also benefited from the fact that the Foxes no longer played with the utmost consistency in defense. As a result, Leipzig fought its way back to 26:31 by the 56th minute, before the hosts scored four goals in succession to dispel the last doubts about their deserved home win.

Homepage SC DHfK Leipzig Homepage of the Handball Bundesliga SC DHfK on Facebook SC DHfK on Twitter SC DHfK on Instagram

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de