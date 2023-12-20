Handball Bundesliga - SC DHfK Leipzig suffers defeat in Wetzlar

SC DHfK Leipzig 's handball team still have to wait for their second away win of the Bundesliga season. The team of Head Coach Runar Sigtryggsson lost 27:30 (15:15) at HSG Wetzlar on Wednesday evening. SC DHfK's best scorer in front of 3153 spectators was Viggo Kristjansson with nine goals. Leipzig had won the first leg 36:30. The Saxons slipped to tenth place in the table with 15:21 points after their third defeat in a row.

Both teams immediately found their rhythm in attack and their backcourt players reliably produced good finishes. After an evenly poised opening spell with many lead changes, Wetzlar opened up a two-goal gap for the first time at 9:7 in the 17th minute. However, Leipzig, led by the outstanding Kristjansson, who scored seven times in the first half, struck back with four goals in succession to make it 11:9 in the 21st minute. Two unnecessary goals conceded in the final minute prevented Leipzig from taking a half-time lead.

Wetzlar opened the second half with a 3:0 run to make it 18:15 (34'). However, SC DHfK did not allow itself to be shaken off and equalized through captain Simon Ernst to make it 19:19 in the 40th minute. Leipzig kept pace with the home side up to 23:23 (48'), but then lost touch as HSG goalkeeper Till Klimpke (13 saves) became ever stronger. Leipzig goalkeepers Domenico Ebner and Kristian Saeveras, on the other hand, only saved a total of eight shots. As a result, Wetzlar pulled 29:25 ahead by the 57th minute to record its fourth home win.

