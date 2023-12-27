Handball Bundesliga - SC DHfK Leipzig extends with Klima, three departures in summer

Handball Bundesliga club SC DHfK Leipzig made a number of personnel decisions shortly before the turn of the year. Backcourt player Matej Klima signed a new contract until 2027, the club announced on Wednesday. The Czech international moved to Leipzig from second-division club VfL Bad Schwartau in 2022 and is currently the Saxons' second-highest scorer with 83 goals this season.

In addition, right winger Staffan Peter and left winger Nils Greilich will receive contracts until 2026 for the Bundesliga team. Peter will be part of the professional squad from January 1, but will retain his dual playing rights for Leipzig and second-division club EHV Aue until the end of the season and will continue to make use of them whenever possible. Greilich, on the other hand, will not return to SC DHfK from two-division team HC Elbflorenz Dresden until the summer.

In contrast, Oskar Sunnefeld, Tim Matthes and Mika Sajenev will leave the Messestadt club in the summer. Their expiring contracts will not be extended.

Source: www.stern.de