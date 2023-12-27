Economy - Saxony's skilled crafts sector calls on politicians to act

Saxony's skilled crafts sector is calling for long-term solutions to existing problems instead of small details. However, politicians at a federal level "still lack strength", criticized Jörg Dittrich, President of the Dresden Chamber of Skilled Crafts and the Saxon Skilled Crafts Association, in a statement for 2023 in Dresden. So far, it has not managed to get to grips with bureaucracy, help the construction sector back on its feet with economic stimulus measures and ensure the long-term security of supply of the energy grids. "There is a lack of investment in dual training and in the innovative strength of companies," continued Dittrich, who has also been head of the German Confederation of Skilled Crafts since 2023. "This must finally change in the coming year."

According to the announcement, 1351 tradespeople became self-employed in East Saxony this year, promoting innovation and efficiency as entrepreneurs, creating jobs and contributing to growth, value creation and prosperity. 343 people received their master craftsman's certificate and 1819 their journeyman's certificate and around 12,400 tradespeople underwent further training.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de