Skills shortage - Saxony wants to accelerate the search for talent for skilled workers

Saxony wants to counter the shortage of skilled workers with a targeted search for talent abroad. This is crucial for providing the economy with sufficient workers in the future, explained Science Minister Sebastian Gemkow (CDU). "If we want to maintain and expand our prosperity, we must be the first to develop optimal concepts for recruiting young talent."

According to Gemkow, this path is being professionally pursued with the foreign representations of Saxon universities that have now been opened. This is the basis for success as a science and business location in the coming decades. "General migration is not the answer to the shortage of skilled workers in many areas of the industrial state of Saxony. We need qualified immigration from abroad."

Source: www.stern.de