Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscduspecialistdresdenlabor marketsebastian gemkowsaxonyresearchshortage of skilled workersuniversities

Saxony wants to accelerate the search for talent for skilled workers

Saxony wants to counter the shortage of skilled workers with a targeted search for talent abroad. This is crucial for providing the economy with sufficient workers in the future, explained Science Minister Sebastian Gemkow (CDU). "If we want to maintain and expand our prosperity, we must be the...

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read
Workers stand on a construction site of a residential building. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Workers stand on a construction site of a residential building. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Skills shortage - Saxony wants to accelerate the search for talent for skilled workers

Saxony wants to counter the shortage of skilled workers with a targeted search for talent abroad. This is crucial for providing the economy with sufficient workers in the future, explained Science Minister Sebastian Gemkow (CDU). "If we want to maintain and expand our prosperity, we must be the first to develop optimal concepts for recruiting young talent."

According to Gemkow, this path is being professionally pursued with the foreign representations of Saxon universities that have now been opened. This is the basis for success as a science and business location in the coming decades. "General migration is not the answer to the shortage of skilled workers in many areas of the industrial state of Saxony. We need qualified immigration from abroad."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Matt Thomas (l-r), Sterling Brown, Louis Olinde and Justin Bean of Berlin cheer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Alba Berlin loses against Fenerbahce Istanbul

Alba Berlin's basketball team suffered a home defeat in the Euroleague just three days after their coup against FC Barcelona. The Berliners lost 82:91 (47:51) at home to top Turkish club Fenerbahce Istanbul in front of 13,112 spectators on Friday evening. Alba thus remains bottom of the table...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public
The product mentioned in the text has been recalled. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Bio Company recalls goji berries

Due to the risk of salmonella, the manufacturer Bio Company is recalling goji berries with a best-before date of 28.05.2024. The warning relates to the 100-gram pre-packaged product, the company announced on the lebensmittelwarnung.de platform on Friday. Packs with a different best-before date...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public

Latest

Matt Thomas (l-r), Sterling Brown, Louis Olinde and Justin Bean of Berlin cheer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Alba Berlin loses against Fenerbahce Istanbul

Alba Berlin's basketball team suffered a home defeat in the Euroleague just three days after their coup against FC Barcelona. The Berliners lost 82:91 (47:51) at home to top Turkish club Fenerbahce Istanbul in front of 13,112 spectators on Friday evening. Alba thus remains bottom of the table...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public