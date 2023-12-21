Conflicts - Saxony supports Ukrainian region during the winter months

Saxony is supporting the Ukrainian region of Kharkiv over the coming months in maintaining vital infrastructure and providing for internally displaced persons. As the State Chancellery announced in Dresden on Thursday, the winter aid is worth around 100,000 euros and is part of Saxony's recurring humanitarian support for Ukraine. Specifically, this time three minibuses and eleven generators were sent on their way to the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv.

"Saxony has stood by the Ukrainians since the beginning of the war of aggression. Since February 2022, we have sent numerous relief supplies to Ukrainian regions in need. Each time we hope that this terrible war will end soon," explained State Chancellery Head Oliver Schenk (CDU). Kharkiv is the main arrival point for people from the embattled Donbass region. Supplying the internally displaced persons and the acute threat to the energy supply are two of the biggest challenges on the ground, he said.

Saxony and the Kharkiv region are planning closer cooperation in future. The minibuses will be used to ensure the transportation and evacuation of internally displaced persons at risk of death, as the entire fleet of vehicles in the region has been severely damaged by bomb attacks. The generators would be used in hospitals, among other places.

