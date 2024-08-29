- Saxony is actively seeking partnerships with semiconductor firms in Taiwan.

Saxony aims to entice businesses and providers in the semiconductor sector at the imminent Semicon Taiwan gathering. The improved investment climate in Saxony, courtesy of Taiwanese semiconductor titan TSMC's investment, was highlighted by Thomas Horn, CEO of the Saxony Economic Development Corporation (WFS). The ambition is to transform Saxony into "TSMC's Hub" in Germany and Europe.

TSMC, joined by Bosch, Infineon, and NXP Semiconductor, will commence manufacturing operations in Dresden as ESMC by 2027. The groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility took place on August 20, marking the commencement of construction. Currently, Saxony leads Europe in microelectronics production, with a third of EU-produced chips originating from here. In 2021, around 80,000 employees were engaged in more than 3,650 companies in the region, including Infineon and Globalfoundries.

The WFS, in tandem with State Secretary for Economic Affairs Thomas Kralinski (SPD) and the industry network "Silicon Saxony," will entice Taiwanese firms for relocation and investment at Semicon in Taipei, one of Asia's premiere semiconductor events. "There's plenty of profitable ventures, particularly in the field of specialized and process chemicals," stated Kralinski. He expresses enthusiasm over the substantial interest and anticipates numerous meetings with prospective collaborators.

"Saxony boasts a distinctive innovation prowess and vibrant technology and future-focused dynamism, whether in the arena of automated driving, the utilization of chips for innovative medical technology, or the development of quantum computers," said Horn. This unique combination makes Saxony an alluring comprehensive proposition for Taiwanese businesses.

The European Union has expressed interest in the semiconductor sector developments in Saxony, given its leading position in Europe's microelectronics production. The European Union acknowledges Saxony's potential as a hub for TSMC in Germany and Europe, due to the significant investments made by TSMC and other semiconductor companies like Bosch and Infineon.

