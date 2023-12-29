Finances - Saxony-Anhalt's largest companies with significant sales growth

The largest companies in Saxony-Anhalt significantly increased their turnover in the 2022 financial year. As announced by Norddeutsche Landesbank (NordLB) on Friday, the 100 largest companies generated a total turnover of 37 billion euros. This is an increase of around two billion euros compared to the previous year.

According to the NordLB, the general inflation with considerable price increases for raw materials and energy is probably responsible for the significant increase in turnover. The company with the highest turnover was Getec Energie Holding from Magdeburg, with an increase in turnover of 65 percent to just under five billion euros. It was followed by the chemical group Dow Deutschland with its site in Schkopau and VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG. For the current financial year, the bank's analyses showed a certain degree of skepticism among the companies surveyed.

The largest companies in Saxony-Anhalt by employees in 2022

1. Deutsche Bahn AG 7892

2. Deutsche Post DHL Group 5100

3. Ameos Group 4082

4. university hospital Magdeburg 3947

5. university hospital Halle 3911

NordLB Regional Study Saxony-Anhalt

Source: www.stern.de