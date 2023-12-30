Mansfeld-South Harz - Saxony-Anhalt's flood situation remains critical

In the south of Saxony-Anhalt, the flood situation on the border with Thuringia remains critical according to the authorities. "Unfortunately, there is no relief in sight," said the mayor of the municipality of Südharz, Peter Kohl, on Saturday.

Rainfall led to a further rise in the Kelbra reservoir. Water must therefore continue to be drained in a controlled manner. This has already been happening for days, causing the water in the River Helme to rise. On Saturday, the water level in Bennungen was almost half a meter above the guideline value of two meters for the highest alert level.

The situation there is becoming increasingly critical, said Mayor Kohl. On Thursday, a dyke on the Helme was deliberately opened with excavators to allow the water to drain onto nearby fields. As a gravel pit has now been filled and the fields have been flooded, the discharge from the reservoir is once again reaching the river further downstream almost unabated.

Source: www.stern.de