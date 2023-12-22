Agriculture - Saxony-Anhalt's farmers will still receive direct payments in 2023

Saxony-Anhalt's farmers will receive EU direct payments this year. "Unlike in some other federal states, farmers in Saxony-Anhalt can expect payments totaling around 258 million euros in their accounts from December 22, 2023," said Saxony-Anhalt Agriculture Minister Sven Schulze (CDU) on Friday. The payments would be transferred to around 4,000 farms via the federal treasury.

The direct payments are an element of EU agricultural support and serve to secure the income and risks of agricultural businesses, according to the statement. They are intended to cushion the effects of agricultural price fluctuations. From this year, there will be a new implementation model for direct payments in Germany. It combines guaranteed support payments and voluntary measures, so-called eco-schemes, as well as income support for animals.

Source: www.stern.de