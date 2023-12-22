Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsdirect paymentagrarianfinancescdusven schulzeeusaxony-anhalt

Saxony-Anhalt's farmers will still receive direct payments in 2023

Saxony-Anhalt's farmers will receive EU direct payments this year. "Unlike in some other federal states, farmers in Saxony-Anhalt can expect payments totaling around 258 million euros in their accounts from December 22, 2023," said Saxony-Anhalt Agriculture Minister Sven Schulze (CDU) on...

 and  Christian Meier
1 min read
A farmer drives his tractor across a field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A farmer drives his tractor across a field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Agriculture - Saxony-Anhalt's farmers will still receive direct payments in 2023

Saxony-Anhalt's farmers will receive EU direct payments this year. "Unlike in some other federal states, farmers in Saxony-Anhalt can expect payments totaling around 258 million euros in their accounts from December 22, 2023," said Saxony-Anhalt Agriculture Minister Sven Schulze (CDU) on Friday. The payments would be transferred to around 4,000 farms via the federal treasury.

The direct payments are an element of EU agricultural support and serve to secure the income and risks of agricultural businesses, according to the statement. They are intended to cushion the effects of agricultural price fluctuations. From this year, there will be a new implementation model for direct payments in Germany. It combines guaranteed support payments and voluntary measures, so-called eco-schemes, as well as income support for animals.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Matt Thomas (l-r), Sterling Brown, Louis Olinde and Justin Bean of Berlin cheer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Alba Berlin loses against Fenerbahce Istanbul

Alba Berlin's basketball team suffered a home defeat in the Euroleague just three days after their coup against FC Barcelona. The Berliners lost 82:91 (47:51) at home to top Turkish club Fenerbahce Istanbul in front of 13,112 spectators on Friday evening. Alba thus remains bottom of the table...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public
The product mentioned in the text has been recalled. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Bio Company recalls goji berries

Due to the risk of salmonella, the manufacturer Bio Company is recalling goji berries with a best-before date of 28.05.2024. The warning relates to the 100-gram pre-packaged product, the company announced on the lebensmittelwarnung.de platform on Friday. Packs with a different best-before date...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public

Latest

Matt Thomas (l-r), Sterling Brown, Louis Olinde and Justin Bean of Berlin cheer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Alba Berlin loses against Fenerbahce Istanbul

Alba Berlin's basketball team suffered a home defeat in the Euroleague just three days after their coup against FC Barcelona. The Berliners lost 82:91 (47:51) at home to top Turkish club Fenerbahce Istanbul in front of 13,112 spectators on Friday evening. Alba thus remains bottom of the table...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public