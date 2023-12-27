Saxony-Anhalt opens the Pretzien weir

The Pretzien weir has been protecting the Magdeburg region from the Elbe floods since 1875. Since then, it has been opened a total of 64 times - tomorrow it will be opened again: 324 heavy gates will be opened to allow the water to flow out.

The Pretzien weir will be raised to protect Magdeburg and the surrounding communities from flooding of the Elbe. The opening will begin at around 10 a.m. on Thursday, according to the State Office for Flood Protection and Water Management in Magdeburg. This will be the first time in ten years that the important flood protection system has been used again.

The Pretzien weir was built in 1875. It consists of 324 so-called sluice gates, each weighing 100 kilograms, which can be opened as required: This ensures that around a third of the Elbe water is diverted into a 21-kilometer-long canal around Magdeburg and Schönebeck before it flows back into the river. Since its commissioning, the weir has been opened a total of 64 times.

Waiting for the snow to melt

The water level also continues to rise upstream. Near Dresden, the Elbe flood continues to approach the second-highest alert level three. The decisive level of six meters will probably be reached in the afternoon. In the morning, 5.86 meters were measured in Dresden, according to the state flood center in Dresden. As a precaution, the city had already declared a level three alert on Tuesday evening.

Originally, it had been expected that the six-meter mark would be reached in the morning. It was delayed somewhat, said Karin Bernhardt, spokeswoman for the state flood center. The rise in the water level depends on the melting snow in the Giant Mountains. In Schöne on the Czech border, the water level is already at 6.28 meters. According to the flood control center, flood warning levels apply to all rivers in Saxony with the exception of the Upper White Elster. The warning for the tributaries of the Upper Elbe is expected to be lifted during the course of the day.

"No further evacuations necessary"

The situation also appears to be easing elsewhere: The district of Mansfeld-Südharz in Saxony-Anhalt announced that the flood situation on the Helme is no longer expected to worsen significantly. "At the present time, it can be assumed that no localities will be flooded and therefore no further evacuations will be necessary," the district announced this morning.

According to the latest information from the State Office for Flood Protection and Water Management (LHW), the capacity limit of the Kelbra reservoir was reached during the night. As the inflow into the reservoir is declining, a moderate rise in the water level of the Helme is expected over the course of Wednesday. The highest alert level four remains in place. The dyke guards from the volunteer fire department and LHW are still on duty. Water levels are expected to remain high in the coming days. Fire departments and administrations are monitoring the situation in order to initiate further preparations and measures if necessary.

Thuringia, Lower Saxony, Hesse

The flood situation in Thuringia has also eased considerably as water levels have fallen. This is according to a situation report from the State Office for the Environment, Mining and Nature Conservation. The report states that water levels have fallen everywhere. In flooded Windehausen in northern Thuringia, a crisis team is discussing how to proceed in the town. The main question is whether and when people will be able to return to their homes, said a spokesperson. Windehausen in the district of Nordhausen was largely evacuated on Christmas Day and the residents were brought to safety. According to the spokesperson, there is still no electricity in the town.

In the town of Rinteln on the Weser in Lower Saxony, residents can already return to their homes. Firefighters secured the road on Wednesday night and set up a flood protection system provided by the state. More than 100 residents of the affected street were evacuated on Tuesday because a dam was threatening to breach.

The flood situation has also eased in Hesse. "With the general calming of the weather today, the flood situation in Hesse is gradually easing slightly," announced the Hessian State Agency for Nature Conservation, Environment and Geology (HLNUG). Accordingly, water levels are tending to fall in many places. According to the authority, the Werra and Weser are currently still showing high water levels. They are expected to remain at a high level over the next few days with only a slow downward trend. At the turn of the year, heavy rainfall is expected again, which could lead to another rise in water levels, it said.

