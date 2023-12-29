Skip to content
Saxony-Anhalt: Ella and Matteo are particularly popular first names

The first name Matteo will remain highly popular for newborn boys in Saxony-Anhalt in 2023. According to the statistics of an amateur researcher, there has been a change for girls: Emilia has been replaced by Ella.

In one classroom, trays are labeled with the students' first names. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Girls born in Saxony-Anhalt in 2023 were given the first names Ella, Mia and Mathilda particularly frequently. They are at the top of the hit list presented on Friday by amateur name researcher Knud Bielefeld from Ahrensburg in Schleswig-Holstein. Among male babies, parents chose the first names Matteo, Finn and Henry particularly often this year. Matteo was also the most popular first name last year, followed by Emil and Noah. For girls, Emilia, Mila and Mathilda were the top 3 in 2022.

According to name researcher Knud Bielefeld, he recorded more than 280,000 birth registrations from clinics and registry offices across Germany for the year 2023. This corresponds to around 40 percent of all babies born in Germany. The analysis is based on sources from 412 cities, and there is a maternity clinic in 456 cities.

The top three names are followed by girls on the first name hit list for Saxony-Anhalt 2023: Emilia, Lia, Emma, Charlotte, Leni, Hannah and Clara. For boys, it is Liam, Theo, Emil, Noah, Paul, Fritz and Oskar.

In the nationwide first name statistics, the most common first names for girls born in 2023 are Emilia, Emma, Sophia, Hannah, Mia, Ella, Mila, Lina, Lia and Leni. For boys, it is Noah, Matteo, Elias, Leon, Paul, Theo, Luca, Finn, Liam and Emil.

Bielefeld has been publishing the rankings of first names since 2006. The Gesellschaft für Deutsche Sprache also publishes similar statistics - albeit with around 90 percent of all data from the registry offices, according to its own information.

