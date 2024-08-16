- Saxony aims to reverse the trend of species extinction by 2030

The rapid pace of species extinction and loss of habitats has also reached breathtaking levels in Saxony, according to Saxony's Minister of Environment Wolfram Günther. "The situation is alarming. More than half of the habitat types and nearly half of the species protected at the European level are now more threatened than they were 15 years ago. This requires a response," the Green politician told the German Press Agency. This response is provided by the Saxon Biodiversity Program, with the goal of achieving a turnaround by 2030. By 2050, all protected species should be in favorable conservation status.

Günther: The turnaround has been initiated

Günther stated that protection in isolated, clearly defined areas alone is not sufficient to achieve improvements. "That's why we've ensured that species protection is integrated into all land uses." The trend towards protecting biodiversity has been initiated, and significantly more funds have been allocated for nature conservation - "more funds for structures, more funds for content, more support for the many volunteers."

Günther listed further successes of Saxon politics over the past five years. "We have renaturalized rivers throughout the state, restored moors, and made progress in forest conversion. We are promoting the preservation of our natural heritage, such as rivers, orchards, hedges, and so on." Additionally, Saxony has launched two major nature conservation projects in Dresden and the Ore Mountains. "We are working on another one, the Leipzig floodplain forest. And since this legislative period, the Königsbrück Heath has been Germany's first wilderness area."

Species protection also pays off economically

The Minister put the efforts to protect species into a larger context. "We need biodiversity for quality of life and prosperity. The decreasing number of insects, for example, threatens agricultural yields. And intact, living floodplains serve flood protection and water availability. Species protection also pays off economically. Species protection and climate protection are prosperity security."

The Green politician recalled numerous protection programs, especially for critically endangered species such as the lynx, field hamster, black grouse, the small blue butterfly - a butterfly species - or the freshwater pearl mussel. "They have achieved their minimum targets of preventing extinction. But they still need several more years to restore self-sustaining populations." Decisions on new projects will be made within the framework of a national restoration plan for the corresponding EU regulation, which member states must establish by the end of 2026.

Intact moors are needed as CO2 sinks

"Species extinction and climate change are interconnected. Both threaten our prosperity, health, and food supply. This can only be solved by linking species protection and climate protection," said Günther. Therefore, the restoration of moors is very important. "Intact moors store a lot of CO2 and are an incredibly diverse habitat."

In general, Günther sees a high level of acceptance for nature and species protection in the Free State. "For the people of Saxony, their forests, rivers, and nature are at the top of the list of things that are important to them." In the "Saxony Compass," a survey of the status quo and wishes of the population, nature was recently rated as the most important good by 80 percent of respondents, a record value.

Minister: Nature conservation is not a self-runner

Günther: "Therefore, it's more important than ever to keep emphasizing that our nature needs protection. This is not a self-evident fact." There's an increasing number of voices suggesting that we should slow down on climate protection or lower environmental standards. "I strongly warn against this. We can't afford to take a step backwards. Those who demand this are threatening our standard of living."

