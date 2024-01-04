Authorities - Saxon Court of Audit starts relocation to Döbeln

The Saxon Court of Audit has begun relocating its headquarters from Leipzig to Döbeln. "Today marks the start of the move of Saxony's highest financial control authority to the large district town of Döbeln," the Court of Audit announced on Thursday. The authority had already taken over the new office building from the Saxon Real Estate and Construction Management (SIB) on Wednesday, it said.

From next week (January 8), the Court of Audit will be available at its new location in Theodor-Kunzemann-Straße in Döbeln. The Saxon state parliament had already decided to relocate the Court of Audit to Döbeln in 2012. However, this was repeatedly delayed for various reasons, including the late completion of the new building.

The move is part of a law to modernize the state. The relocation is intended to strengthen Döbeln as a medium-sized center. Around 160 people are to work in the newly renovated barracks building in future. According to the Court of Audit, employees will not only come to work in Döbeln from the main location in Leipzig, but also from the now closed branch offices in Dresden and Chemnitz.

The Saxon Court of Audit is the highest financial control authority in Saxony. It audits independently and subject only to the law whether taxpayers' money is used lawfully, economically and sustainably.

