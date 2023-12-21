Federal Government - Savings: Mützenich warns of a split in society

SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich has called for the debt brake to be suspended for the coming year and warned of a split in society if it is not.

"We are not living in normal times. Wars violate any kind of normality," Mützenich told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland newspaper, addressing the traffic light government. He classified the risk of a further appeal to the Federal Constitutional Court as justifiable.

Mützenich's concerns

How Russia continues its war against Ukraine, which countries continue to support Ukraine and whether the USA is still involved - all of this is beyond the influence of national action, said the head of the SPD parliamentary group in the Bundestag. Germany has much more to do than just supply more weapons. Mützenich mentioned, for example, help with reconstruction and economic issues.

Mützenich said: "Because we cannot continue to make savings in the core budget, we will have to finance these additional funds through the derogation under Article 115 of the Basic Law - i.e. by suspending the debt brake." He believes that justifying this decision with the Ukraine aid is constitutional.

"We are running the great risk of social division if aid for Ukraine is provided at the expense of important expenditure that is also important for people at home," said Mützenich. The currently planned approach would lead to "domestic distribution conflicts in which one is played off against the other", the SPD politician pointed out.

Criticism of the austerity package

In the dispute over the 2024 federal budget, the leaders of the traffic light coalition have decided that the debt brake will not be generally suspended in the coming year. However, an exception for flood aid in the Ahr valley is currently being examined. Due to the war in Ukraine, however, the debt brake will not initially be suspended as demanded by Mützenich. The coalition only reserves the right to take such a step in the event of a significant change in the situation.

The Basic Law stipulates that the debt brake can be suspended in the event of natural disasters or other extraordinary emergencies if the state's financial situation is significantly impaired. The FDP in particular, with Finance Minister Christian Lindner, has so far been very cautious on the subject. The debt brake was recently suspended once again for the current year - for the fourth time in a row.

In recent days, there has been massive criticism of the planned multi-billion euro savings package of the coalition government. Associations and opposition politicians have complained about cuts, particularly in the social sector. Most recently, thousands of farmers in Berlin protested against the fact that concessions for agricultural diesel and the exemption from vehicle tax for agricultural vehicles were to be abolished.

Source: www.stern.de