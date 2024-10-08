Sausage made from liver, spinach, and audible heartbeat

Kickoff of the farming week brings excitement in the countryside

The inaugural day of the farming week often sets the tone for the entire week. Farmers strive for perfection from the get-go, and farm guests eagerly await the upcoming experiences.

The first breakfast in a fresh setting is always a mood test. How was the night spent in the unfamiliar bed? What culinary delights will make their way from the farmer's fridge to the dining table? And what's in store for the day's schedule? Farmer Marcel, hailing from Underfranken, has sourced fresh liver sausage and lactose-free milk for his farmhand Jasmin: "Love travels through the stomach," chuckles Marcel as he serves. Jasmin, aged 30, seems to be growing fond of all this attention. Accompanied by Marcel on the quad, she grins from ear to ear, even when they get close to the 1-ton farm bull. A brief sit on the farmer's lap eases her fears. After the outdoor chores, Marcel and Jasmin also make a strong team behind the family inn's bar. All's well in Underfranken.

Jenny, the horse lover from the Ruhr area

How's it going for horse enthusiast Jenny in the Ruhr area? The blonde equine expert has 63-year-old Sweer as a guest, who turns out to be quite skilled in whispering to the foals. The jovial farmer and the robust farm guest soon switch to the "tease-what-you-love" mode. Self-assured Jenny is well aware of her charm: "I'm not just another pretty face," the horse wrangler boasts. Sweer takes it in stride, even when parking the straw bales proves challenging. "Directing isn't always a breeze," he hisses. Tension eases during the speed rodeo, and the first violins start to play in the sky. "What about that cuddle session I was promised?", Sweer enquires. Moments later, the farm guest and the horse wrangler share an embrace for the first time.

Dairy farmer Manfred wastes no time. The ever-smiling Bavarian aims to win over his Susanne with a hearty-sweet breakfast platter filled with soda and various sausages (smoked ham, cooked salami, sausage). Big feelings don't seem to be awakened in Farm Lady Susanne yet.

After a humorous straw battle in the calf stable, cousins Patrick and Uncle Patrick make their introductions. The latter quickly gets down to business, chuckling mischievously as he looks towards the future. The farm boasts many rooms, he says. If you want to fill them all someday, you have to "get to work." Susanne is finding all this aggressive power a bit hard to comprehend. The 39-year-old wants to approach the big picture "gradually."

Farmhand Martin chooses Rebecca

Mother cowherder Andreas and his Lisa-Marie also begin the farm week in a relaxed pace. A leisurely farm tour ends at the cow meadow, where the newborn calf of popular cow "Ulla" is taking its midday nap.

Farmhand Yannik and his farm lady Michelle are a bit further along. With plenty of spaetzle in their bellies, the sweethearts start their day and cherish every moment together.

Finally, farmer Martin takes center stage. Absent during the barn festival, he is now presented with his three selected ladies, delivered directly to his courtyard garden via Bause-Shuttle. Pole dancer Sandra, the 31-year-old Vanessa, and ironing aversion sufferer Rebecca put in their best efforts. However, only the latter manages to impress in the pink speed dating competition. And so, the farmer takes the visibly thrilled 40-year-old by the hand and starts the house tour. This even takes Inka Bause's breath away.

