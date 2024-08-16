Saudi Arabia to buy into 2026 World Cup region

The next FIFA World Cup will take place in 2026 in the USA, Mexico, and Canada. The responsible continental federation CONCACAF has already secured a new, lucrative deal. Saudi Arabia is investing millions of dollars through its sovereign wealth fund.

Saudi Arabia has now also invested in the growing football business of the host region, less than two years before the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada. The Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF and the continental federation CONCACAF (North and Central America and the Caribbean) announced a comprehensive and reportedly multi-million dollar partnership on Thursday.

"The goal of our collaboration is to promote football in all 41 CONCACAF member associations," the two parties stated in a joint release. "We are excited to begin our partnership with CONCACAF, which is at a pivotal moment with all its members," said PIF CEO Mohammed Al Sayyad.

The cooperation will support CONCACAF competitions for national teams and clubs, with PIF's involvement extending to men's and youth football, as well as women's football, despite the restricted rights of women and their opportunities for sports activities in Saudi Arabia.

This did not prevent CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani, who is also FIFA's vice-president, from enthusiastically evaluating the deal: "This strategic partnership will contribute to the development of football in our entire region. As the 2026 World Cup approaches, all our competitions will attract more interest and attention."

Through its sponsorship of CONCACAF, Saudi Arabia, which is the only candidate to host the 2034 World Cup, continues its significant efforts to expand its influence in international football. Its state-owned oil company Aramco had already signed a lucrative sponsorship deal with FIFA until 2027 last spring.

Saudi Arabia's growing sports engagement has been viewed critically in many parts of the world, with human rights organizations evaluating the kingdom's multi-million dollar investments in tennis or golf as "sportswashing" to improve its image.

