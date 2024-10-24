Saudi Arabia has participated in joint military drills alongside Iran and other nations.

According to their own declarations, Saudi Arabia has participated in joint military drills with Iran and other nations in the Gulf of Oman, as per a statement released by their Ministry of Defense on Wednesday. The specific date of these exercises remains undisclosed.

As reported by Iranian media outlets on Sunday, Iran also participated in joint military exercises with Russia and Oman in the northern Indian Ocean. Saudi Arabia was among the six nations observing these exercises.

Furthermore, reports suggest that Iran and Saudi Arabia are planning joint military exercises in the Red Sea.coordination between the two nations is ongoing, and both are expected to hold necessary discussions. Saudi Arabia has yet to comment on these reports.

Following a period of strained relations, predominantly Shia Iran and Sunni Saudi Arabia reestablished diplomatic ties in March 2023.

For the past year, the Iran-backed Houthi militia has been targeting commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. They claim these attacks are in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The Houthi group has controlled significant portions of Yemen for years and has been engaged in a civil war with the internationally recognized government in the country.

Despite the past tensions, the possibility of future military exercises between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea is under discussion. These exercises, if they occur, could markedly shift the dynamic of military exercises in the region.

In contrast to the planned exercises, Saudi Arabia has remained cautious and has not yet confirmed its participation in these potential military drills.

Read also: