Satisfying Conclusions in the East

In the Den of the Lion, tears of emotion flow freely: Ralf Duemmel dives in as a hero, and Tijen Onaran encounters her biggest admirer. Both parties involved are unable to suppress their feelings.

An occurrence, which at first appears common, eventually stirs strong sentiments. In "The Lion's Den," everything begins as usual. Ralf Duemmel falls for a playful children's shower construction ("fredis children's shower"), Carsten Maschmeyer savors delectable oat bars with added value ("bae treat"), and a compassionate founding team departs empty-handed despite an impressive pitch (a stylish trolley rollator for those yearning for increased stability when walking) and numerous praises from investors ("CityCaddy"). Such scenes are familiar, having been witnessed numerous times on our living room couches.

However, the doors of the Lion's Den open for "Bulgurcups" founder Muhammet Bulat from Cologne next. The industrious Rhinelander with Turkish roots has set up a small instant food factory from home. Large mogul Carsten Maschmeyer senses an opportunity: "These are oriental five-minute terrines!" the lion roars first. Muhammet Bulat agrees, but knows that his instant cups have more to offer than the existing competition. The man who, before his instant food ventures, was involved in various entrepreneurial projects, enlightens the lions, stating that his cups not only taste delicious: "My main ingredient is bulgur!" explains the founder.

"You're up against a giant here"

The superfood wheat comes from the Arab world and is a grain product made from pre-cooked and coarsely ground wheat kernels. Janna Ensthaler and Tillman Schulz promptly conference, while Carsten Maschmeyer gives a negative nod: "I appreciate your creativity, but you're up against a giant here", says the lion. The founder appears visibly nervous. With love, money, and enthusiasm, the Cologne native has realized his dream of his own factory. But for a successful future, fresh capital and a lion who can bring Muhammet's cups to the shelves are essential.

When Janna Ensthaler and Tillman Schulz ultimately make a joint offer, things seem to be going well. However, the two lions demand 40 percent of the company shares instead of the suggested 15 percent. The founder struggles, sweats, and makes a counteroffer (30 percent). It is the moment when everything seems to be falling apart, as Janna and Tillman "lose the connection" and withdraw. But one person in the room cannot allow the deeply affected and disappointed founder to depart like that. His name: Ralf Duemmel. His goal: A happy ending in the Orient! "You're a fighter! Let's do this together!", Ralf Duemmel shouts to the founder, who is overwhelmed with tears. What a dramatic conclusion to the pitch! "I will never disappoint Ralf Duemmel", Muhammet sobs into the camera.

Tijen Onaran meets her biggest cheerleader

The founder of "Bulgurcups" is not the only one who sheds tears that night. Lioness Tijen Onaran also sits in her seat during the pitch of "SEASON" founder Shanel Chien from Viersen, with tears in her eyes. The reason: The young founder is a massive fan of the lioness. "Your picture is on my vision board!", Shanel reveals. Tijen is so touched that she cannot hold back her tears. However, the emotional bond is not enough in the end. The founder has lofty dreams ("In the first year, we could generate seven million euros in sales!"), but few solid arguments to back her plans. In the end, the founder leaves without a deal. But Chien is not disheartened: "I take a lot away from this and will continue to grow from it," the Viersener explains at the end.

Investors shown interest in Bulgurcups, with Carsten Maschmeyer praising the product but expressing concern about competition. Despite this, Ralf Duemmel steps in to support Muhammet Bulat, urging him not to leave disappointed.

Tijen Onaran is moved to tears during the pitch of SEASON founder Shanel Chien, who admires her greatly. Although Chien fails to secure a deal, she remains optimistic, promising to continue growing and learning from the experience.

Read also: