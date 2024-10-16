Sarah marks her birthday in seclusion, distanced from all surrounding elements

"Can't ask for a better spot to celebrate my 32nd birthday. Surrounded by my nearest and dearest, it's the ultimate gift," Sarah Lombardi posts on Instagram alongside photos and videos from her Canada trip. Her husband Julian, daughter Solea, and son Alessio, born from her marriage to Pietro Lombardi, join her in exploring the Canadian wilderness in a camper. Sarah doesn't miss an opportunity to pose in front of a serene lake with breathtaking mountain views, rocking her laid-back outdoor style.

"Absolutely loving the tranquility, the serenity, and this stunning nature. Got lost somewhere in nowhere, miles away from it all. Gratitude could never stop flowing," Engels expresses in her birthday post.

Her choice of words, "miles away from it all," naturally prompts curiosity. After all, her ex-husband Pietro Lombardi is generating headlines in Germany because of accusations of domestic violence. His attorney denies the allegations that Engels mistreated his fiancée Laura Maria Rypa. The rule of innocence until proven guilty still applies.

Alessio thriving during the school break

Engels remains silent on the accusations against her ex-husband, initially planning for their son Alessio to spend the school break with his father. However, the birthday girl managed to gather all her "dearest" together, including her son, for a blessing of a photo of Alessio, Solea, and her wrapped in pajamas in the camper, surrounded by birthday decorations.

"Melts my heart - turning 23! Stay as sweet and carefree as you are! I love you eternally," Julian compliments his wife in the comment section. As for any greetings from Alessio's father, it remains a mystery.

The entertainment provided by the Canadian wilderness, with its serene lakes and breathtaking mountain views, seemed to be the perfect distraction for Sarah during her birthday celebration. Alessio, wrapped in pajamas and surrounded by birthday decorations, seemed to be having a great time as well, thriving during the school break in the midst of his family's adventures.

Read also: