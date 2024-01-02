Skip to content
Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson: "Just getting started"

It has not been an easy year for Sarah Ferguson: after undergoing breast cancer surgery, Prince Andrew's ex-wife is now looking to the future with confidence.

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson at the British Heart Foundation's Heart Hero Awards 2019 in London. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

In an Instagram post, the ex-wife of Britain's Prince Andrew, Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson, looks back on a 2023 full of "ups and downs, trials, lessons, laughter, wonder and joy". The 64-year-old listed the birth of a grandchild and the success of a new romance novel as the best things that happened.

However, the mother of princesses Beatrice and Eugenie also recalled her breast cancer diagnosis last year and the operation that followed in June, during which one of her breasts was removed and replaced. "I have beaten breast cancer and now I have a Derek on my left side," writes the Duchess of York, referring to the name she has given her new breast.

She has also met "very inspiring people from all over the world with wonderful stories" and discovered that she still has a lot to tell herself, Ferguson continued. "I'm 64 and just getting started." Last Christmas, Ferguson was invited back to the Christmas service with the British royal family for the first time in decades.

Source: www.stern.de

