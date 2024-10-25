Sarah expresses concerns over potential meniscus damage.

Eight months ago, Sarah Engels sustained an ACL injury during a skiing incident. Following surgery and intense training, she managed to regain her fitness, even completing a marathon. unfortunate incident happened while she was surfing recently and now, she's apprehensive about another surgery. Sarah shared her concerns on Instagram, claiming she misjudged the water depth while jumping off her board and twisted her knee severely. Her knee is swollen and she heard a crunching sound, leading her to suspect a meniscus injury.

"I don't believe it's an ACL issue as everything feels secure. However, there's a possibility it could be a meniscus damage, which would be disheartening," the athletic singer contemplated. "I'm crossing my fingers and praying it's not that, and that no surgery is necessary," she expressed, being only 32 years old. In order to find out, she's seeking suggestions from her followers for a sports clinic in Cologne or its vicinity where she can secure an MRI appointment upon her return to Germany on Saturday.

Finally able to run freely again

A significant setback for Sarah, as she had just recently recovered from her meniscus surgery. Not long ago, she ran the Cologne Marathon without any complications. Frustrated with the present situation, she lamented: "I ran the marathon with no issues with my knee. I work out regularly and nothing went wrong!"

She had just begun to enjoy the feeling of being able to run and do sports without fear or worry.

