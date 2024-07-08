Sané goes straight to the operating table after European Championship exit

Before the EM, Leroy Sane cannot play, with his nomination for the DFB-Squad, national team coach Julian Nagelsmann is taking a risk. But his hip problems will catch up with the Bayern professional during the EM. Now he has to undergo surgery.

Leroy Sane had to undergo an operation after the painful elimination of the German football national team from the EM. As reported by "Bild" newspaper, a minimally invasive procedure was performed on the 28-year-old in Munich on Monday at his hip. A net is said to have been inserted during the operation.

The FC Bayern initially declined to comment on the report. Offensive player Sane had been complaining of pain for months. In the second half of the season, he had even "taken a risk" for the FC Bayern in the Champions League, playing despite strong pain from game to game. "I don't know if I would do it again," Sane said.

Recently, he seemed to have gotten a handle on the problems. "Leroy is 100% pain-free and can be fully deployed," Nagelsmann had said. According to "Bild" and Sky, the problems reoccurred during the DFB team's quarterfinal against Spain (1:2 a.e.t.).

Sane was substituted out at halftime. He had said before the game that he was happy that it had "worked out for him to make it to the EM despite the long-term injury." Sane last played for the Bayern in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals against Real Madrid on May 4. He then took a break for rest.

After the surgery, a pause of three to four weeks is calculated. Sane could begin the season preparation with the new trainer Vincent Kompany at the end of July. The first game with Kompany on July 17 he would have missed anyway due to his EM vacation.

