Sandy Meyer-Wolden expresses joy in her romantic relationship

Oliver Pocher keeps spinning the love wheel, while his former spouses appear to be flourishing with their new companions by their side. Following Amira Pocher's discovery of love in Christian Düren, Sandy Meyer-Wölden is also displaying her joy with Alexander Müller.

Perhaps, fortune doesn't seem to favor Oliver Pocher in the realm of romance, at least not for the long haul. His union with Alessandra "Sandy" Meyer-Wölden, which began in 2010, concluded after three years and the birth of three children. His union with Amira Aly, which he entered into in 2019 and shared two children with, also failed dramatically, leading to a highly publicized divorce.

Intriguingly, Pocher appears to be the only one in this love merry-go-round whose hormones haven't started racing again just yet. There's no news of a new companion by his side at the moment.

Meanwhile, Aly formalized her relationship with Christian Düren in July. The whispers had started circulating from the rooftops that she and the moderator were smitten with each other. Their public debut occurred during the Berlin Fashion Week, with Aly expressing her relief to no longer have to adhere to the secrecy.

"I'm content"

Initially, only rumors swirled about Meyer-Wölden possibly being in a new relationship. But she confirmed these rumors in August during a podcast with her ex. "Yes, I'm content. I'm content. It's all new, let's see what the future holds," she admitted during her chat with Oliver Pocher.

The future seems to have brought Meyer-Wölden and Alexander Müller, her new suitor, even closer together. They were spotted together in September, for instance, celebrating Oktoberfest. Meyer-Wölden subsequently shared their first couple photograph on her Instagram page, which depicted their love affair in the USA, where she resides. In one picture, she was beaming alone, and in the other, she was embracing Müller from behind.

Meyer-Wölden has shared some thoughtful reflections on love. For example, "In a relationship characterized by appreciation and respect, the path to deep connection opens up. Only then will a partner not only enhance our life but also reflect our inner light."

Pocher is undoubtedly aware of this by now. And Pocher wouldn't be Pocher if he didn't bring this up with his ex in the podcast shortly.

