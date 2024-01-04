3rd league - Sandhausen signs striker Pink

SV Sandhausen has signed striker Markus Pink. As the third division club announced on Thursday, the 32-year-old Austrian last played for Chinese first division club Shanghai Port. "We are delighted that we have now been able to sign Pinki after he was already a candidate at Sandhausen in the last winter transfer window," explained sporting director Matthias Imhof.

Born in Klagenfurt, Pink has scored 140 goals in around 400 competitive matches, according to the press release. He began his career in the SKA Kärnten U19s and made the leap into the Austrian first division club's professional squad in 2009. He made several stops on his way to Sturm Graz and Admira Wacker in 2018, from where he returned to Austria Klagenfurt at the start of the 2020/21 season. His contract in Shanghai began in April 2023 and expired at the end of the year.

Announcement

Source: www.stern.de