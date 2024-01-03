Bundesliga - Sancho expected to return: BVB start preparation

Borussia Dortmund traveled to the training camp in Marbella on Wednesday with U17 World Cup winner Paris Brunner, but still without Jadon Sancho. According to media reports, the former BVB professional from Manchester United is set to strengthen the fifth-placed team in the Bundesliga. Talks about a loan deal for Sancho are in the final stages.

The 23-year-old, who has not played for more than four months, could therefore travel to Dortmund's training camp, which is scheduled to run until January 9. The club has not yet confirmed this. Sancho moved to Manchester for €85 million in 2021 after four years at BVB, but was never really happy there. His contract with the Premier League club runs until June 30, 2026.

Reinforcements for coach Edin Terzic, who came under fire in December after six games without a win, have already been brought in. Former Dortmund professionals Nuri Sahin and Sven Bender are to support Terzic as assistant coaches.

In any case, the BVB head coach does not have a complete team with him in preparation. Ramy Bensebaini and Sebastien Haller are at the Africa Cup. Injured Karim Adeyemi, Felix Nmecha and Julian Ryerson, on the other hand, have made the trip to Spain and will continue their rehab on site. The trio are not expected to return until February at the earliest.

The squad has been bolstered with a number of U23 and U19 players as well as the newly crowned Junior World Champion Brunner. Sporting director Sebastian Kehl continues to scour the transfer market due to the thin personnel pool.

With his new coaching team, Terzic wants to lay the foundations for a sporting upturn in the second half of the season. BVB will also play two test matches at the Banus Football Center training ground on January 6 against AZ Alkmaar (3.30 p.m.) and on January 9 against Standard Liège (11.00 a.m.). The first Bundesliga match of the year will take place on January 13 at SV Darmstadt 98.

