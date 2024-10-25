Sam's Club joins the competition in offering Thanksgiving meal deals with its pre-prepared banquet.

On Thursdays, Sam's Club unveiled their Member's Mark Thanksgiving feast, capable of feeding up to 10 individuals for less than $100, comprising their exclusive private label goods.

This follows Aldi, who presented their most affordable Thanksgiving meal deal in half a decade, serving 10 individuals for only $47, equating to $4.70 per person. This is approximately $2 less expensive than a comparable offer at Walmart, the corporation that operates Sam's Club, which markets a dish to cater for eight guests at less than $7 per individual.

This fierce competition between economical brands underscores how price-conscious consumers, wary of inflation, are drifting towards cheaper private labels such as Costco's Kirkland Signature.

Though the pace of food price inflation has decreased, grocery prices have soared dramatically over the past few years due to a blend of the pandemic, the conflict in Ukraine, severe climate conditions, and food manufacturers hiking profits.

According to a poll conducted by turkey producer Butterball, Thanksgiving celebrations are projected to be the largest since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, and 98% of consumers anticipate inflation to influence their holiday plans, an increase from 79% in 2023.

Unlike Aldi and Walmart's turkey dinner, Sam's Club also provides an option for delivering the fully prepared meal, ready to be heated up and served within two hours.

The offer includes a whole hickory-smoked turkey, dinner rolls, a tray of macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, sweet potato mash, a cranberry crunch salad, and a pumpkin pie.

In a blog post, senior vice president of private brands at Sam's Club, Myron Frazier, revealed that the meal deal targets millennial and Gen Z shoppers, representing over 25% of the company's membership.

Frazier mentioned that these shoppers have a keen eye for discounts.

Regarding Aldi's meal, it includes a similar assortment with Butterball turkey, gravy, rolls, macaroni and cheese, stuffing ingredients to make cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, a sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, and pumpkin pie.

Walmart's dinner, however, includes 29 items, although it is not pre-cooked. The deal features numerous items, ranging from a whole frozen turkey to Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix. Customers can also present this meal as a gift to loved ones through pick-up or delivery, the company announced.

-CNN's Jordan Valinsky contributed to this report.

