Sammer ponders an unexpected situation at FC Bayern

Matthias Sammer expresses dissatisfaction with Bayern Munich's handling of Leon Goretzka's situation. He suggests it's unusual for Bayern to deal with such matters publicly. "It's delicate, I'm unsure of Bayern's intentions. But it's out of character for Bayern to handle things in this manner. There are alternative ways to address an unwanted situation without putting it out there," Sammer stated at a Prime Video event in Munich.

Goretzka, a German national football player, is under contract with Bayern until 2026, but there were rumors of a potential sale during the summer transfer window. Despite these rumors, Goretzka remains a part of Bayern's squad. Sammer acknowledges that change within a club is inevitable, but he finds the public discord concerning. "I'm not criticizing, I'm just curious what that means for a player's spirit," he said, adding that such actions have a "significant impact."

Sammer, who served as Bayern's sporting director from 2012 to 2016, also shares his concerns about public criticism directed at Bayern's defenders Dayot Upamecano and Min-Jae Kim. "I wouldn't publicly question someone I expect to deliver results for me in three weeks' time," Sammer stated. He emphasizes the importance of supporting and defending team members appropriately, both externally and internally.

Sammer: "Won't destroy the players"

Regarding the workload of stars due to the expansion of international football competitions, Sammer believes it can be managed. "You can't expect the club to give you millions, but you want less games and more time off. You can't take more and give less. That won't break the players," he said.

Prime Video's involvement in the Champions League broadcast is likely a positive for the company, as more games mean more marketing opportunities. However, Sammer, who is also an external consultant at Borussia Dortmund, views the impact on the Champions League to be minimal. With 36 clubs now participating, he finds it challenging to see any negative implications.

Sammer also expresses interest in the upcoming World Club Cup, featuring 32 teams. Even without the tournament, clubs would still travel internationally to participate in various tournaments and friendly matches to earn revenue, the former professional emphasized. He finds it difficult to find fault in such a competition. However, he looks forward to observing how clubs will respond to the increased squad size requirements.

