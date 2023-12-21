Internet - Salzwedeler Baumkuchen becomes a hit: millions of video clicks

The video with which a bakery from Salzwedel (Saxony-Anhalt) has become an internet hit is only twelve seconds long. The video on TikTok, which shows how to cut a Baumkuchen correctly, has more than nine million views. The hashtag #baumkuchen now has more than 82 million views. "We had to close our online store earlier than usual," says Kristin Gessert, who created the video for Salzwedeler Baumkuchenbetriebe Bosse GmbH. The Baumkuchen was already sold out online at the beginning of November.

According to the company, it sells around 700 kilograms of Baumkuchen every day before Christmas. With a price per kilo of more than 45 euros, it is more of a luxury product. The fact that Salzwedeler Baumkuchen has now triggered such hype among younger Internet users surprised her, says Gessert. The spontaneous video only took ten minutes to produce. In it, Gessert shows how to cut a Baumkuchen correctly: not straight from top to bottom, but sliced at an angle.

Baumkuchen is traditionally baked on a stick over an open fire. Salzwedeler Baumkuchen has a long tradition. In the first half of the 19th century, several confectioners in the town produced the pastry. To this day, there is still disagreement as to who made the first Baumkuchen. King Frederick William IV of Prussia is said to have been so impressed by the layered pastry during a visit to Salzwedel around 1843 that he ordered the rest of the Baumkuchen to be taken along in his carriage. Later, Salzwedel entrepreneurs supplied the royal court.

