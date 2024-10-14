Salma Hayek and Nicole Kidman appearing visibly stressed.

Was it an instinctive reaction under the camera's glare, or perhaps a hint of competition between two A-list stars? Recently, a brief video clip has been making rounds online, captured during the end of September at the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week.

The clip depicts Nicole Kidman wearing large black sunglasses, apparently irritated by Salma Hayek's gesture as she pushes Hayek's hand away. It appears that Kidman found Hayek's shoulder touch unwelcome, as Hayek merely aimed to direct her colleague towards the cameras.

As photographers tried to capture a joint photograph of the actresses, Kidman decided to turn her back, disregarding both the photographer's "Ladies, please" and Hayek's efforts to adjust her position. Instead, Kidman walked away.

Hayek did seem taken aback. However, she wasn't left empty-handed; Katy Perry was there to pose alongside her, giving the spotlight to the singer and Hayek instead of Kidman.

Both Hayek and Kidman should have been allies due to their shared ties with the luxury fashion brand. Hayek's billionaire husband, François-Henri Pinault, owns Balenciaga, while Kidman holds a significant position as one of the brand's main representatives.

Early October saw Hayek sharing photos from the event on her official Instagram account. One of the snapshots shows Kidman with Hayek in the end. Nevertheless, many commentators raised concerns about Kidman still maintaining a noticeable distance, even in this photo. While Hayek radiated professionalism, Kidman kept her gaze averted.

Perhaps the apparent distance associated with Kidman had nothing to do with Hayek. Instead, there might be another plausible explanation- Kidman was dealing with the recent loss of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, which occurred roughly three weeks before the event.

