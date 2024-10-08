Sally Shares Troubling Account of Underage Abortion Experience in Mexico: "We Can't Revert"

Field talked about her past in a video posted on her Instagram, sharing that she had an abortion at 17 in Tijuana, Mexico, advised by a family friend who was also a doctor. He drove her to the clinic, accompanied by Field's mother and his wife.

recalled the distressing event, mentioning that she was subjected to molestation during the procedure, which she claimed was carried out without much anesthesia apart from "a few whiffs of ether."

"I'm still filled with shame since I was brought up in the '50s and it's deeply engrained in me," she said, describing the ordeal as "beyond hideous and life-altering."

She initially opened up about her abortion in her 2018 memoir called "In Pieces."

In this Instagram video, Field commended the doctor for his "generosity" and "courage," as abortions were illegal in the United States back then.

Furthermore, she stated that she was sharing her story to highlight "the struggles women face today," referencing the tightening of reproductive rights, a significant issue in the 2024 presidential race.

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign has emphasized the importance of abortion rights as part of its platform, appealing to voters in crucial states. They attribute the increasing state-level restrictions on reproductive rights, in part, to former President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominations.

Field endorsed Harris in August. She has previously voiced her support for Democratic candidates and has been a strong advocate for women's rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and addressing climate change.

"We can't go back," Field said in the video.

