Sales of tobacco products to decline again in 2023

According to the industry, sales of tobacco products in Germany will continue to decline in 2023. Following the significant decline last year, cigarette sales will also fall in 2023, said Jan Mücke, Managing Director of the Federal Association of the Tobacco Industry and Novel Products (BVTE), in Berlin. The volume of fine cut for rolling your own or plugging will also be below the previous year's figure.

Cigarette sales from January to November 2023 amounted to just under 60 billion units and were therefore 2.0% below the level of the same period in the previous year, the association said, citing data from the Federal Statistical Office. In 2022, cigarette sales fell by 8.3 percent to 65.8 billion units. According to the association, sales of fine cigarettes remained stable in 2022 with an increase of 0.4 percent compared to 2021.

Smokers are smoking less

According to the association, fewer and fewer people are smoking and smokers are reducing their consumption. Tobacco consumers are also turning to cheaper bulk packs or cheaper brands. This trend will continue unabated in 2023, as the sales statistics for tax stamps show.

The proportion of cigarettes not taxed in Germany is currently 18.7% and is therefore stable at the pre-coronavirus level of 2019. The association sees this as an indication that the proportion of smokers in the population has not increased disproportionately following the pandemic.

