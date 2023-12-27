Turn of the year - Sale of New Year's Eve firecrackers starts: High sales expected

The fireworks industry is once again expecting strong demand this year. The fireworks retailer Comet in Bremerhaven wanted to sell its products to private individuals from 6 a.m. on Thursday, as the company announced in advance.

The fireworks industry generates 90 percent of its annual turnover on the three working days before New Year's Eve. The pyrotechnic industry association expects demand to be as high as last year. In 2022, the industry achieved record sales of 180 million euros. "Demand was huge, the pent-up demand was obviously high," said association spokesperson Klaus Gotzen.

Fireworks were banned on New Year's Eve 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus. Gotzen emphasized that the industry is optimistic that demand will be high again this year. Comet achieved a turnover of around 50 million euros in 2022. "It would be nice to come close to that again," said Managing Director Richard Eickel.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de