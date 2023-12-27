Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsgermanyratingentradeNew Year's Eve firecrackersbremerhavenbrementurn of the yearneedsturnovercomet

Sale of New Year's Eve firecrackers starts: High sales expected

The fireworks industry is once again expecting strong demand this year. The fireworks retailer Comet in Bremerhaven wanted to sell its products to private individuals from 6.00 a.m. on Thursday, as the company reported in advance.

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read
A firecracker explodes during a demonstration by a pyrotechnician. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A firecracker explodes during a demonstration by a pyrotechnician. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Turn of the year - Sale of New Year's Eve firecrackers starts: High sales expected

The fireworks industry is once again expecting strong demand this year. The fireworks retailer Comet in Bremerhaven wanted to sell its products to private individuals from 6 a.m. on Thursday, as the company announced in advance.

The fireworks industry generates 90 percent of its annual turnover on the three working days before New Year's Eve. The pyrotechnic industry association expects demand to be as high as last year. In 2022, the industry achieved record sales of 180 million euros. "Demand was huge, the pent-up demand was obviously high," said association spokesperson Klaus Gotzen.

Fireworks were banned on New Year's Eve 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus. Gotzen emphasized that the industry is optimistic that demand will be high again this year. Comet achieved a turnover of around 50 million euros in 2022. "It would be nice to come close to that again," said Managing Director Richard Eickel.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The sun comes out from behind the rain clouds. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Mild sea air flows into NRW

Drivers in North Rhine-Westphalia will be able to see what dry roads look like more often in the coming days. Wednesday afternoon should even remain free of precipitation, the German Weather Service reported in its forecast this morning. The wind will be fresh, with gale-force gusts possible in...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
A man lights a firecracker on New Year's Eve. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

No rockets and firecrackers in the Bavarian Forest

The Bavarian Forest National Park Authority has asked visitors to refrain from using fireworks in the national park on New Year's Eve - to protect the animals. The Bavarian Forest around the Falkenstein, Rachel and Lusen mountains is a popular place to celebrate the turn of the year. However,...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
A fire department ambulance drives on a road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Three injured in collision on A72 near Zwickau

Three people have been injured in a collision between two vehicles on the A72 near Zwickau. A 64-year-old man drove a van onto the highway at the Zwickau-Ost junction on Tuesday. When he switched from the acceleration lane to the traffic lane, a 50-year-old man rear-ended him with his car,...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest

The sun comes out from behind the rain clouds. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Mild sea air flows into NRW

Drivers in North Rhine-Westphalia will be able to see what dry roads look like more often in the coming days. Wednesday afternoon should even remain free of precipitation, the German Weather Service reported in its forecast this morning. The wind will be fresh, with gale-force gusts possible in...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
A man lights a firecracker on New Year's Eve. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

No rockets and firecrackers in the Bavarian Forest

The Bavarian Forest National Park Authority has asked visitors to refrain from using fireworks in the national park on New Year's Eve - to protect the animals. The Bavarian Forest around the Falkenstein, Rachel and Lusen mountains is a popular place to celebrate the turn of the year. However,...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public