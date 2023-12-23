Hanover - Sale of Maschsee carp launched

Before Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, carp is traditionally sold on the north bank of the Maschsee in Hanover. However, if you want to bring the fish dish to the table over the holidays, you have to order the carp in advance. "In Hanover, there is more of a tradition of New Year's Eve carp, around Hamburg more Christmas carp is bought," Marco Neumann told dpa. The Hamburg-born fish farmer has leased the fishing rights for Hanover's famous lake from the city since 2016. This year, Neumann's team is allowed to sell carp caught in the Maschsee and other fish specialties on the shore on 23 and 30 December.

The company Fischzucht Neumann, based in Moisburg (Harburg district), says it manages around 800 hectares of water at various locations in northern Germany and holds fishing rights for the Lower Elbe from Hamburg to Cuxhaven.

Carp is served at Christmas and around the turn of the year in many regions of Germany. The tradition is also widespread in Eastern Europe. However, according to the Federal Statistical Office, the production of carp in German aquacultures declined in 2022. At 11,200 tons, trout-like fish accounted for more than half of total fish production. According to Neumann, smoked trout is also in particularly high demand at the Maschsee before Christmas.

Source: www.stern.de