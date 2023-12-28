Turn of the year - Sale of fireworks for New Year's Eve begins

The sale of fireworks for New Year's Eve begins today (Thursday). Category F2 fireworks - firecrackers, rockets and firework batteries - are officially on sale for three days. The Berlin police have already drawn attention in advance to the firework ban zones for New Year's Eve. These are located at Alexanderplatz, in the Steinmetzkiez area in Schöneberg and on part of Sonnenallee and adjacent side streets. The ban applies from 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve until 6 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Source: www.stern.de