Sailing boat gets stuck: 40 firefighters arrive

Three sailors got into an emergency situation on the Müggelsee (Treptow-Köpenick) in stormy weather. The Berlin fire department arrived on the morning of Christmas Day with around 40 firefighters, as reported on Platform X (formerly Twitter). According to the information, the sailors had got...

Firefighters stand together to discuss the operation. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Müggelsee - Sailing boat gets stuck: 40 firefighters arrive

Three sailors got into an emergency situation on the Müggelsee (Treptow-Köpenick) in stormy weather. The Berlin fire department arrived on the morning of Christmas Day with around 40 firefighters, as reported on Platform X (formerly Twitter). According to the information, the sailors had got stuck in their boat and made an emergency call. The all-clear was given on site: according to the fire department, the three people involved were able to free themselves from their predicament. They remained uninjured.

