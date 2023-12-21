Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsemergencyelbehelicoptershippingwaterdresdensailboatsaxonyaccidentsemergenciesMissing persons search

Sailing boat capsizes: search for missing person interrupted

A sailing boat capsized on the Elbe in Dresden-Pieschen on Thursday - a man has been missing ever since. The 36-year-old was searched for by helicopter and with boats. According to a police spokeswoman, however, the search was temporarily suspended on Thursday evening due to darkness. It is to...

 and  James Williams
1 min read
A blue light shines under the windshield of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light shines under the windshield of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Emergency - Sailing boat capsizes: search for missing person interrupted

A sailing boat capsized on the Elbe in Dresden-Pieschen on Thursday - a man has been missing ever since. The 36-year-old was searched for by helicopter and with boats. According to a police spokeswoman, however, the search was temporarily suspended on Thursday evening due to darkness. It is to be continued on Friday when it gets light.

According to the police, several witnesses had reported the overturned boat at midday. The two occupants had gone overboard. The 28-year-old owner of the boat was able to save himself and was brought to safety by the fire department and water police. The man was taken to hospital as a precaution, according to the police spokeswoman. His 36-year-old companion remained missing. Tag24 had previously reported on the accident.

Tag24 article

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest