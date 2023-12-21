Emergency - Sailing boat capsizes: search for missing person interrupted

A sailing boat capsized on the Elbe in Dresden-Pieschen on Thursday - a man has been missing ever since. The 36-year-old was searched for by helicopter and with boats. According to a police spokeswoman, however, the search was temporarily suspended on Thursday evening due to darkness. It is to be continued on Friday when it gets light.

According to the police, several witnesses had reported the overturned boat at midday. The two occupants had gone overboard. The 28-year-old owner of the boat was able to save himself and was brought to safety by the fire department and water police. The man was taken to hospital as a precaution, according to the police spokeswoman. His 36-year-old companion remained missing. Tag24 had previously reported on the accident.

Source: www.stern.de